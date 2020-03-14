Funerals today 3/15/20

×
COLEMAN, Keith L., 89, Fairbury, 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Fairbury.
MEHRKENS, Daniel L. "Dan," 71, Bloomington, 2 p.m. at Moose Lodge, Bloomington.