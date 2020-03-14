Funerals today 3/15/20

Funerals today 3/15/20

{{featured_button_text}}

COLEMAN, Keith L., 89, Fairbury, 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, Fairbury.

MEHRKENS, Daniel L. "Dan," 71, Bloomington, 2 p.m. at Moose Lodge, Bloomington.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News