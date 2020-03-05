Funerals today 3/6/20

Funerals today 3/6/20

{{featured_button_text}}

AUTH, Ronald E., 60, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

HAAB, Richard A., 88, Forrest, 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Forrest. 

HURSEY, Robert C. Sr., 83, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at First Assembly of God, Normal.

LAESCH, Everett H., 75, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Normal.

RANDALL, Cecil, 96, Normal, 11 a.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

SCALES, Cheryl A., 73, Atlanta, 1:30 p.m. at Zion Cemetery, Lincoln.

STEVENSON, William Leo “Bill,” Jr., 88, Dwight, 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dwight.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News