Funerals today 3/6/20

AUTH, Ronald E., 60, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
HAAB, Richard A., 88, Forrest, 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Forrest.
HURSEY, Robert C. Sr., 83, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at First Assembly of God, Normal.
LAESCH, Everett H., 75, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Normal.
RANDALL, Cecil, 96, Normal, 11 a.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
SCALES, Cheryl A., 73, Atlanta, 1:30 p.m. at Zion Cemetery, Lincoln.
STEVENSON, William Leo “Bill,” Jr., 88, Dwight, 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dwight.