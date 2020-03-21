Funerals today 3/22/20

BROOKS, Eugene, 79, Heyworth, 2 p.m. at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Heyworth.

WILBURN, Karen E., 36, Bloomington, noon-6 p.m. at Comfort Inn Suites, Bloomington.

