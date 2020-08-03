× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL - Gabriel Elliott Stiennen, 15, of Normal, formerly of Ladd, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Cremation rites will be accorded after services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide, https://sptsusa.org.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born November 5, 2004 in Peru, son of Darrell Stiennen and Aubrey Walder Stiennen.