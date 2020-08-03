You have permission to edit this article.
Gabriel Elliott Stiennen
Gabriel Elliott Stiennen

NORMAL - Gabriel Elliott Stiennen, 15, of Normal, formerly of Ladd, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.   A private celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020.   Cremation rites will be accorded after services.  

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide, https://sptsusa.org.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born November 5, 2004 in Peru, son of Darrell Stiennen and Aubrey Walder Stiennen. 

Surviving are his father and step-mother, Darrell and Tracey Stiennen of Normal; his mother, Aubrey Stiennen of Ladd and five siblings, Arlington Stiennen of Ladd, Magdalene “Maggie” Stiennen of Normal, Cecelia Taylor of Ladd and Ellie & Beckett Stiennen, both of Normal.   Also surviving are his paternal grandparents, Cathy & Dave Golaszewski of Ottawa; his maternal grandmother, Lynn Walder of Earlville; his step-grandmother, J. Dawn Hieggelke and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. 

He was preceded in death by one uncle, Christopher Hieggelke.

Gabriel attended Ladd Grade School through 8thgrade and Normal Community High School for his Freshman year.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, video gaming, magic, minecraft, bowling, archery and riding his bike.

