EMDEN — Gage Lee Klein Schmitgall, 17, of Emden passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 in Mason County.

He was born July 31, 2004 in Peoria to Todd Schmitgall and Dawn Klein.

Surviving are his mother, Dawn Klein of CO; his father, Todd Schmitgall of Emden; maternal grandmother, Muriel Crowley of ME; his paternal grandparents, Mike and Kate Schmitgall of Minier; one brother, Thorne Klein Schmitgall of Stanford; one sister, Samantha Schmitgall VanHoose of Alton.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Terry Klein.

Gage worked at the Hornet's Nest in Heyworth and attended Hartsburg/Emden High School, where he was going to begin his junior year.

He enjoyed snowboarding and riding the side by side.

God blessed us when he brought Gage into our lives. He brought life, love, and laughter to all that knew him. A true friend and blessing to all.

A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021 at St. John's Church of Christ in Minier, followed by a celebration of life at the church fellowship hall. Rev. Robert Sherman and Minister Josh Nelson will officiate. Davis-Oswald Funeral is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to The Gage L. Klein Schmitgall Scholarship Fund established at Farmer's State Bank of Emden.

To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.