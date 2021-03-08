Gail is survived by three brothers: Scott (Cindy) Lee of Chillicothe, IL, Bill (Cindy) Lee of Bloomington, IL, and John (Pam) Lee of Menominee, MI. She greatly loved and was loved in return by many nieces and nephews and their children as well.

Gail was a graduate of Wyoming Community High School, Wyoming, Illinois - Class of '71 - and lived much of her life in Wyoming. After graduation, Gail attended Black Hawk East Jr. College and then transferred to Illinois State University. There she was active in her sorority, making lifelong friends. After college, Gail worked in the restaurant industry managing the Central Station Restaurant, a Denny's location, the Crestwicke Country Club Restaurant, and later the Elks Club all in Bloomington-Normal area. She also managed the Prime Time Restaurant in Carbondale, Illinois. Eventually tiring of the 7-day work week schedule, she returned to Wyoming to work with her parents who operated the Wyoming Dry Cleaners until their retirement. Gail next worked as a teller at the Wyoming Bank and Trust and then as a Receptionist/Security at multiple Caterpillar facilities in the Peoria area, last working in December of 2020.