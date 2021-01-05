NORMAL — Sadly, Galen George Gongwer passed away on December 27, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.

Galen was the youngest of four brothers born to Louis and Ellen (Sickmiller) Gongwer, making his way into the world on July 19, 1927 in Toledo, Ohio. Following in the footsteps of his two older brothers, Galen proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, aboard the USS Fremont. His truly was the "Greatest Generation."

After the war, Galen used the GI Bill to earn his engineering degree from the University of Toledo. He accepted a job offer from General Electric to work in Owensboro, KY. There he met his first wife, Nora Allen. They married in September of 1953.

Galen worked for GE in Owensboro as an electrical engineer for 22 years. During that time, Nora gave birth to their three children: Gayla (1955), Geoff (1957), and Gary (1963). Galen also took night classes with a plan of someday becoming a teacher. That goal was realized later in his life, as a volunteer after his retirement from GE.

A change in General Electric's company focus led to the closing of their plant in Owensboro in 1972, necessitating a family relocation to Bloomington/Normal that year. And there Galen lived until his passing, continuing to work for GE until his retirement in 1999.