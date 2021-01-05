NORMAL — Sadly, Galen George Gongwer passed away on December 27, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.
Galen was the youngest of four brothers born to Louis and Ellen (Sickmiller) Gongwer, making his way into the world on July 19, 1927 in Toledo, Ohio. Following in the footsteps of his two older brothers, Galen proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, aboard the USS Fremont. His truly was the "Greatest Generation."
After the war, Galen used the GI Bill to earn his engineering degree from the University of Toledo. He accepted a job offer from General Electric to work in Owensboro, KY. There he met his first wife, Nora Allen. They married in September of 1953.
Galen worked for GE in Owensboro as an electrical engineer for 22 years. During that time, Nora gave birth to their three children: Gayla (1955), Geoff (1957), and Gary (1963). Galen also took night classes with a plan of someday becoming a teacher. That goal was realized later in his life, as a volunteer after his retirement from GE.
A change in General Electric's company focus led to the closing of their plant in Owensboro in 1972, necessitating a family relocation to Bloomington/Normal that year. And there Galen lived until his passing, continuing to work for GE until his retirement in 1999.
Nora moved to Arizona in 1979 to be near her family, and she and Galen divorced soon thereafter. Dad soon met and fell head over heels for Elsa (Roehm) Melton, and they married in November of 1982. They have remained together in marital bliss ever since. Galen was welcomed into Elsa's family with open arms, and was a loving husband; step-father; brother-in-law; grandfather; and great-grandfather.
Galen loved sailing. Over the years he owned two sailboats, which he named SomFun and SomFun 2. You might have seen him sailing out on Lake Bloomington!
After his retirement, the fun really began for Galen. He volunteered every week for the Food Bank, picking up pizzas to be redistributed around the community. He also shuttled donated blankets to the animal shelter. But, his real love was volunteering at local elementary schools through the Retired Senior Volunteer Program. For over 10 years, he shared his love of math and science with youngsters - even winning an award for excellence in volunteerism from the State Board of Education. The story of his volunteering has been shared multiple times in the past here in the Pantagraph.
Galen's love of golf was just short of an addiction, and he also enjoyed biking, woodworking, traveling with Elsa, taking aerobics classes, making mix tapes for his friends and family, and feeding the squirrels in their backyard.
In 2015, Galen's life took a turn when he was diagnosed as having Alzheimer's disease. He spent his last years being lovingly cared for at Heritage Health of Normal. The family is eternally grateful for the love and support he received from the staff there. And though Galen's memory progressively failed him, Elsa continued to love, support, and visit him throughout his journey. He was happy, healthy, and safe in his home away from home.
Galen was preceded in death by his brothers: Warren, Louis Jr., and Robert, and by his first wife, Nora. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Elsa Gongwer of Normal; his sons: Geoff (Linda) and Gary (Michelle), his daughter, Gayla (Chris); stepdaughters: Nancy Slavens and Suzanne (Michael) Tasker; four grandchildren; four step-grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service when it is again safe for all of us who loved him to gather in one place. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to the Alzheimer's Association in Galen's name.
Dad, though you may not have ever hit that elusive hole-in-one in golf, you definitely ace'd the game of life. Love, Your 3 GG's.