LEXINGTON — Garilyn Riisberg, 70, of Paducah, Ky., formerly of Lexington, died Saturday (March 14, 2020) at Mercy Health/Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Ky. She was the owner of the Filling Station Restaurant in Lexington for over 28 years.

She is survived by her husband, Ove, Paducah, Ky., and her mother, Nancy Griffin, Lexington; son, David Wilder (Vicki), Kappa; daughter, Leanne Adreon (Josh), Paducah, Ky.; son, Neil Riisberg (Kelly), Normal; son, Dana Riisberg (Carrie), Gridley; as well as a sister, Wilma Peden (Don); 20 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She was preceded in death by her father, David Eads, and daughter, Becky Wilder.

Garilyn never knew a stranger and loved all animals. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Services will be held at a later date.

To send flowers to the family of Garilyn Riisberg , please visit Tribute Store.