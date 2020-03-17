Garilyn Riisberg

Garilyn Riisberg

{{featured_button_text}}
Garilyn Riisberg

LEXINGTON — Garilyn Riisberg, 70, of Paducah, Ky., formerly of Lexington, died Saturday (March 14, 2020) at Mercy Health/Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Ky. She was the owner of the Filling Station Restaurant in Lexington for over 28 years.

She is survived by her husband, Ove, Paducah, Ky., and her mother, Nancy Griffin, Lexington; son, David Wilder (Vicki), Kappa; daughter, Leanne Adreon (Josh), Paducah, Ky.; son, Neil Riisberg (Kelly), Normal; son, Dana Riisberg (Carrie), Gridley; as well as a sister, Wilma Peden (Don); 20 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, David Eads, and daughter, Becky Wilder.

Garilyn never knew a stranger and loved all animals. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society. Services will be held at a later date.

To send flowers to the family of Garilyn Riisberg, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News