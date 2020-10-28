NORMAL — Garry Fulk, age 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A private service for family will be Saturday with Pastor Doug Shaw officiating. Memorials may be directed to Illinois Heart and Lung Foundation at www.ihlf.org.

Garry was born December 7, 1955 in Lincoln, IL, the son of Donald and Ladine Ellis Fulk. He married Angela K. Crutcher on June 4, 1988 in Normal. She survives.

He is survived by children: Mindi Fulk (El Paso), Eric Fulk (McLean), and Kaitlin Fulk (Creve Coeur); four grandchildren: Shelby, Rudy, Lauren and Maverick; and Uncle Tom Ellis of Farmer City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, (Lyle Fulk) and sister, (Nancy Fulk Mallory).

Garry graduated from Olympia High School and Lincoln College with a Bachelor of Business Management degree.