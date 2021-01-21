FAIRBURY — Garry Knauer, 68, of Fairbury, passed away at 12:31 p.m., January 20, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 25, 2021, at Strawn Cemetery. Fr. Scott Archer will be officiating.

Memorials may be made to SELCAS or the donor's choice of charity.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

Garry was born August 20, 1952, in Fairbury the son of Glenn and Maxine (Somers) Knauer. He married Kathy Schladenhauffen on December 8, 1973. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughters, Jennifer (Brian) Vaughan and Jessica (Zach) Shafer both of Fairbury; grandchildren, Holden and Maddox Shafer; siblings, Phil (Wanda) Knauer of Paris, Steve (Marcia) Knauer of Fairbury, Rick (Bobbi) Knauer of Forrest, Sue (Mike) Conrad of Chatsworth, Greg (Nancy) Knauer of Forrest, and Glennda (Eric) Bosch of Clinton and sister-in-law, Tarry Knauer of Fairbury.

He was preceded in death by brother, Neil Knauer and sister Kathryn Knauer.

Garry worked for forty-five years for Heritage FS. He last worked as the warehouse manager for FS in Onarga.