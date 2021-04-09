BLOOMINGTON — Gary D. Bristow, 73, of Bloomington, formerly of Waynesville, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Hospital in Normal.

His funeral service will be held April 12, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Funks Grove Church in rural McLean, with visitation one hour before the service.

Gary Duane Bristow was born March 2, 1948, in Bloomington, son of Ansel and Biddy Sue Rich Bristow. He graduated from McLean-Waynesville High School in McLean and attended Illinois State University.

Gary married Linda Stubblefield Marvel on December 20, 1974, in McLean.

He is survived by his wife; children: Jason Marvel and Elizabeth (Corey Wright) Bristow; grandchildren: Jack Marvel, Ella Marvel, and John Marvel; one brother, Ron (Linda) Bristow; one sister, Patty (Phil) Miller; and special niece, Tabby Miller.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his special aunt and uncle, Colene and Gene Fisher.

He served in the Illinois National Guard and was a member of the Burger-Benedict American Legion Post #573 in McLean. Gary retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co. in Decatur in 2004, but he was first and foremost a farmer, starting as a child with his father.

He was strong for so long.