 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gary D. Jenkins

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Gary D. Jenkins, 67, of Bloomington, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Fairbury VFW, 205 E Locust St., Fairbury, IL 61739.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News