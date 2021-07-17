BLOOMINGTON — Gary D. Jenkins, 67, of Bloomington, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Fairbury VFW, 205 E Locust St., Fairbury, IL 61739.
BLOOMINGTON — Gary D. Jenkins, 67, of Bloomington, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Fairbury VFW, 205 E Locust St., Fairbury, IL 61739.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.