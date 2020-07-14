Gary Davis

The most important thing to Gary was his family. He enjoyed every minute spent with all of them and bragged on each one every chance he got. No matter what, the kids always brought a smile to his face.

In high school, Gary excelled at football and wrestling for the Gibson City Greyhounds. Gary was an avid golfer for many years. An injury made him give that up, yet he always brought laughs out on the course. In later years he became a huge fan of Illini basketball and football, hardly ever missing a game. He also liked to follow the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. You could often find Gary at the “round table” drinking coffee with the fellas, he never missed a day.

He was a member of the Gibson City Moose Lodge and the Gibson City United Methodist Church.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Carle Hospital for the care given to Gary while a patient there over the last couple of years. A special thank you to Carle Hospice, “Gary's Team”- Wendy, Rachael, Kassi, Elizabeth and Vicki, who made this journey more bearable. The care, soft words, hugs and support shown to us will never be forgotten. We know that you felt our pain, you truly all are angels.

