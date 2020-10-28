Gary Eugene Eskridge

Gary is survived by the love of his life for 34 years Bonnie Knutson; daughter, Shawn (Jeff Pisell) Garth, and step-daughter, Kim (Britt) Barnard; granddaughter, Bree (Alex) Adcock, grandson, Connor (Katie) Garth, step-grandson, Lucas Barnard; great-granddaughter, Anna Lou Adcock; and his faithful companion Sam the dog; his extended family through his relationship with Bonnie: Rich (Joyce) Cochran, Kevin Cochran, Cheri (David) Dayton, Jenny Cochran, Tricia (Troy) Coffman, Bri Dayton, Becca and Ryan Coffman. He is also survived by many good friends, former co-workers and golf buddies.

Gary proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam. After his discharge he went to work at Bridgestone in Normal, he retired after 43 years. Gary enjoyed life to its fullest. He loved to watch NASCAR, cheer on the Los Angeles Rams, and the Wisconsin Badgers. He was an avid golfer, that is where you could always find him. He enjoyed traveling, his favorite spot being Las Vegas, he also enjoyed many cruises. He cherished his '57 Corvette. Gary was a kind, generous, family man who will be missed deeply.