ST. MARY, Missouri — Gary H. Rutledge, 71, of St. Mary, MO, formerly of Bloomington, IL, passed away on December 12, 2020 at St. Genevieve Hospital, MO. He was cremated. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

He was born on May 16, 1949 in Bloomington to Merriman Hunter and Carol Ann Rutledge. He is survived by one daughter, Tammara (James) Goff of Hannibal, MO; three grandchildren: Dylan Nohren, AZ; Sehlese Castillo, Bloomington, IL; Paul Castillo Jr., Bloomington, IL, two sisters: Debra (David) Hartman, Denise (Eugene) Hostetler; sister-in-law, Ruth Rutledge; several nieces and nephews. He was especially close to his niece, Tami Rutledge and nephew, Joey Rutledge. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Linda Rutledge; and a brother, Larry Rutledge.

Mr. Rutledge was an Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was an accomplished guitarist, enjoyed writing poetry and playing pool. He loved his family dearly and will be missed by all who had the opportunity to know him.