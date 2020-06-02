× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Gary Cookson Harp, 71, formerly of Central Illinois, passed away Thursday (May 28, 2020) at his residence in Scottsdale, Ariz.

He was born June 23, 1948, in Frankfurt, Ky., to Carl and Viola Burd Harp. Gary is survived by his mother, Viola, and brother, Lowell (Sandy) Harp, Oregon, Ill.; his son, Shane Harp, Normal; daughters, Lonna Davison, Germantown Hills, and Briana Clark, Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Kylie (Bennett) Morris; Courtney Harp (Jon Vanderlaan); Zachary Harp; Payton Harp; and Kayla, Melody and Ian Davison. He was preceded in death by his father and one infant brother.

Gary graduated from El Paso High School in 1966 where he enjoyed playing football and was a standout on the wrestling team. He graduated summa cum laude from Eureka College in 1970 with a double major in sociology and psychology. He continued his education toward a master's degree at Illinois State University and was an avid reader throughout his life. Gary enjoyed a long and successful 35-year career in sales management with Pitney Bowes Corp. He also enjoyed time spent with family and friends, traveling, and meeting new people. He was an enthusiastic sports fan and loved the game of football.

Cremation rites have been accorded, and Messinger Mortuary, Scottsdale, Ariz., is entrusted with arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gary's name to your local humane society.