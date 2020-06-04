Gary Herrman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GRIDLEY — Gary D. Herrman, 73, of Gridley, passed away at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday (June 2, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, with his family by his side.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private family services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Easton Cemetery, Easton. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso, is assisting his family with arrangements.

Gary was born March 25, 1947, in Pekin, a son of Donald and Elaine Velde Herrman. He married Mary Russell on June 8, 1968, in Green Valley. She survives.

Other survivors include his sons, Jay (Missy Joy) Herrman, Normal; Jeff (Jen) Herrman, Charleston, S.C.; and Greg (Bri) Herrman, Gridley; his twin brother, Larry, Clearwater, Fla.; grandchildren, Braden (Faviola), Katie (Justin), Julia, Gabe and Callie; great-grandson, Tayden; and two nephews, Tyce and Grant.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Gary graduated from Illinois State University then served as an agriculture teacher at Gridley High School for six years. He later retired from Growmark after 28 years. He was very active in his community where he served for many years on the Gridley School Board and the Gridley Community Club. He loved his God and his family above all else and never knew a stranger.