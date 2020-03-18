Gary Hopkins

Gary's service will be at noon Thursday at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, with Pastor Dennis Powers officiating. Following the service burial will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or charity of the donor's choice.

Gary graduated from Normal Community High School and attended ISNU. He served in the Army from 1960-1962. Gary worked for the U.S. Post Office from 1965 until his retirement in 2000. Gary was also a part-time sports writer and reporter for The Pantagraph from 1955-1980. He was a member of Archie Andrews Comic Book Club and had a story published in the comic book in 1951 telling of his collection of professional baseball cards in which he had 65 of them at the time. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and Illini fan. His two favorite players were Marty Marion, whom he got to meet in person, and Stan Musial. He was also a member of the AMVETS.