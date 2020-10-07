FAIRBURY — Gary Jasper, 68 of Fairbury, passed away at 3:12 pm, Friday, October 2, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington with his wife by his side.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1-4 pm at the Fairbury VFW. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fairbury VFW Auxiliary, Fairbury VFW or the Sons of American Legion, Chatsworth. Always thank a vet!

Gary was born June 22, 1952 in LaSalle, IL, a son to Donald and Lois Kroll Jasper. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by one grandson and his father-in-law. He married L. Susan Gregory Dunn on July 26, 1986 in Fairbury. She survives.

Other survivors include his children, Steven (Lisa) Jasper of Champaign, Heidi Jasper of DeKalb, J (Rosie) Headley of Fairbury; stepsons, Eric (Holly) Dunn and Brian (Katie) Dunn all of Fairbury; a blended family of eleven grandchildren with one on the way and four great-grandchildren, with one on the way; sister, Dawn Pantenburg of Ottawa; a niece, Jodi Pantenburg and two great-nephews; and several step-nieces and nephews. His mother-in-law, Dorothy (Timothy Tipler) Gregory of Bloomington also survives.