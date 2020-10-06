Gary L. Vissering

Gary was raised in Flanagan, the youngest of Herman and Wilma. After graduating from Flanagan High School he joined the US Air Force where he happily served his country and was able to see the world. After discharge, he later returned to the area to raise his family. After many years he began his own business called Vissering Plumbing and Heating.

Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with all who surrounded him. Gary was an active member of St. Petri Lutheran Church, Flanagan, where he often did sound and video. He greatly loved and looked forward to fellowship with his church family. At home you would often see Gary tinkering around the garage building things, or outside taking care of his garden while feeding and watering the birds. He will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to know him, but we celebrate that he is now pain free and with his Creator.