CAMDENTON, Missouri — Gary Lee Bonnell, 65, passed away on November 7, 2020 in Camdenton, MO. Born on December 21, 1954 in Mendota, IL to Anna Mae and Marvin Bonnell. Gary was lighthearted, carefree, warm, and had a silly sense of humor. It was this warmth and humor that prompted Gary to take in a squirrel he had found in trouble as a pet; he named the squirrel Charlie. While attending Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Gary passionately pursued his architectural studies, until his passions were refocused on a girl of all things. Gary met Patrice Bonnell (Quiram), proposed, dropped out of college, and was married on June 22, 1974. Together the duo built a family of two daughters; three grandchildren; a slew of cats; and a couple of sons-in-law.

For those that might be concerned about Gary's inability to stay focused on his studies in the presence of his beautiful bride, there is no need to fear. Gary returned to college, attending Illinois State University, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture. With these talents, he started his own architecture firm, aptly named GB Architecture, designing numerous buildings including beautiful churches, unique apartment buildings and a magnificent Mosque. Even after retiring from his "side job" at State Farm in 2018, he continued to design projects for family and friends.