Gary Lee Lenhardt
Gary Lee Lenhardt

BLOOMINGTON -Gary Lee Lenhardt 79 of Bloomington, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday (September 24, 2020).

His funeral will be at noon Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Park Hill Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel.  Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Gary was born on February 1, 1941 in Peoria, IL, son of Lester and Gertrude Lenhardt. He graduated from Danvers High School. Gary married Carol Berglin May 18, 1979 and she survives in Bloomington.

Also surviving are his children: Lisa R. Jones, Phoenix, AZ; Jeffrey T. (Teresa) Lenhardt, Bloomington, and Sherri (Jay) Lineberry, Normal; his grandchildren: Jennifer and Jessica Knuth, Jennifer and Jacob Reimer and Mitchell and Chet Jones; and four great-grandchildren, Isabella, Joseph, Lily and Tony.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Gertrude Lenhardt, his first wife, Helen Schwarzentruber; and two sisters, Lois Lenhardt Curtis and Jean Lenhardt Sumpter.

He worked for Advanced Micro Systems (President/Owner), Bloomington, Hill Radio, Bloomington, and JCPenney Co., Bloomington.  Gary’s passion was building and flying RC planes. He was also a pilot in the 1970’s and built and flew his own open cockpit experimental plane. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather whose love will be deeply missed.

To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com

