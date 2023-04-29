Sept. 24, 1940 - March 14, 2023

MOUNT VERNON, Washington — Gary Lee Methner, 82, of Mount Vernon, WA, and Palm Desert, CA, died unexpectedly on March 14, 2023, in Palm Desert.

Gary was born September 24, 1940, in Midland, MI, to parents William and Coral Methner. He grew up in Midland, the oldest of three children, moving away only after graduating from Midland High School. As a youth, he helped his father Bill in construction and his extended family on their farms. He excelled in baseball and football. Gary and his younger brother Terry terrorized rival teams in the area, and he went on to play college football at Graceland University in Lamoni, IA, and later at Albion College in Michigan, where he reunited with Terry on the field. After graduating, Gary was invited to training camp with the (then) Washington Redskins, but chose not to go into professional sports.

Gary worked as an admissions Counselor at Albion for several years, and was recruited by State Farm Insurance to become an agent. This was the beginning of a 35-year career with the company, culminating with his 15 years as Regional Vice President, overseeing all operations in the Northwest region encompassing Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, AK, and Hawaii. He retired from State Farm in 2002.

On December 22, 1962, he married the love of his life, Lola Condit, in Anchorage, Alaska, and they lived their lives for each other for the next 60 years. Moving with State Farm, they had homes in Plymouth, MI, Greeley, CO, Bloomington, IL, Salem, OR, Gig Harbor, WA, and now Mount Vernon, WA. They lived in Gig Harbor and enjoyed winters at their second home in Palm Desert for the last 20 years, where they have grown a large and very caring group of dear friends. In December 2022, almost the entire family was joyfully together in California to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

Gary was a deeply loved and respected leader, both professionally and personally as a volunteer in numerous philanthropic organizations. He was often called upon for his calmness, wisdom, and his quest for balance and truth in making decisions. He never shied from tough situations, but sought resolutions that left dignity and respect intact.

Gary is survived by his wife, Lola Methner (Condit); sons: Bradly (Pam) of Mount Vernon, WA, Douglas (Lori) of Mt. Prospect, IL, and Stephen (Sarah) of Port Angeles, WA; brother, Terry of Fair Haven, MI; and sister, Pamela Schlafley (Methner) of Midland, MI. Gary and Lola have eight grandchildren.

A celebration of life is planned for Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at University Place Presbyterian Church, University Place, WA. Donations in memory of Gary can be sent to the ARK Institute of Learning, Tacoma, WA. www.arkinst.org; or 1916 S. Washington St, Tacoma, WA, 98405.