HAVANA — Gary M. Davis, 80, of Havana passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 1:30 a.m. at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

He was born on July 20, 1940 in Bloomington, Illinois, to Thomas J. and Lillian (Klawitter) Davis. He married Ruth Griffard on May 27, 1961 in Bloomington.

Mr. Davis is survived by his wife, Ruth, of Havana; four children: Tim (Debbie) Davis, Shelly (Greg) Cave, and Lisa (Donald) Johnson, Tom (Michelle) Davis, all of Bloomington; 10 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two siblings: Richard (Nip) Davis of Carlock and Sharon Graves of Havana, as well as, many nieces and nephews who adored him. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gary Davis Jr.; and granddaughter Miranda Johnson.

Gary was a dedicated and loyal man who enjoyed spending time with family and fishing. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. He played Santa Claus for several organizations. He also coached soccer and was President of the Chautauqua Park Landowners Association. Gary was a milkman who worked at Laesch Dairy for 30 years. The family would like to thank the staff of St. John's Hospice for their wonderful care.