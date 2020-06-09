× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PONTIAC — Gary M. Vilsoet, 69, of Pontiac, went home to be with the Lord at 1:36 a.m. Friday (June 5, 2020) at home.

Private family graveside services will be held at Chenoa Cemetery, Chenoa, with the Rev. Tom Goodell officiating. The family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations may be made to the Community Cancer Center, Normal. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.

Gary was born Jan. 4, 1951, the son of Walter and Daisy DeVore Vilsoet. Gary attended Pontiac schools and graduated from Pontiac High School in 1969. He then attended Illinois State University where he graduated in 1973 with a bachelor's degree in theater and a minor in vocal music. He later received his master's from Illinois State University in administration.

Gary taught English and speech at Odell High School. He also directed several musicals while there. He taught English at Lincoln College in Pontiac State Penitentiary. Later, Gary became an assistant warden. Gary was also a Realtor and broker in the Pontiac area. He was on the board of the Vermillion Players and directed plays such as “Little Mary Sunshine” and performed on stage acting in several roles. One of the roles he played was the king in the musical “Camelot.”