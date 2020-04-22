× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Gary A. Smith, 45, of Bloomington, passed away Friday (April 17, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Per Gary's request, cremation rites will be accorded. A private family celebration of life will be at a later date.

The family has requested for memorials to be made to benefit Gary Smith in care of Prairieland Federal Union, Normal, or to the Humane Society of Central Illinois. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary was born Feb. 13, 1975, in Bloomington, to Gary L. and Mary A. Lake Smith.

Gary is survived by his children, Ethan, Connor and Tessa Smith. He is also survived by his sister, Alicia (Mike Simpsen) Smith, Normal; a half sister, Robyn Smith, Bloomington; nephews, Zackare and Dalton Smith; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Gary was a hard worker and oversaw the upkeep of the cemetery grounds at Park Hill Cemetery. Gray was a caring person who loved his family and his dog, Sheba. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

