× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTA — Gary W. Gresham, 71, of Atlanta, passed away at 5:30 p.m. Monday (July 6, 2020) at his home.

His funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta. Pastor Mark Thompson will officiate. Burial will follow at the Atlanta Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Additional visitation time will be from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of the service.

Gary William Gresham was born Aug. 8, 1948, the son of William T. and Fern Harvey Gresham. He married Delores Stolt Speck on July 8, 2000, at Funks Grove. She survives.

Gary is also survived by three children, Matthew Gresham, Lincoln; Kelly Spaulding, McLean; and Jeffry Smith, Indiana; three stepchildren, Darrel (Tracy) Speck, Pekin; Dennis (Lannette) Speck, Mapleton; and Dale (Mary) Speck, Pekin; three grandchildren, Wyatt and Walker Spaulding, and Tanner Schmid; and eight stepgrandchildren, Dylan, Cameron, Connor, Skylar, Bailey, Barret, Avery and Carson Speck.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Patty Timm.