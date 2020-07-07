ATLANTA — Gary W. Gresham, 71, of Atlanta, passed away at 5:30 p.m. Monday (July 6, 2020) at his home.
His funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Quiram Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta. Pastor Mark Thompson will officiate. Burial will follow at the Atlanta Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Additional visitation time will be from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of the service.
Gary William Gresham was born Aug. 8, 1948, the son of William T. and Fern Harvey Gresham. He married Delores Stolt Speck on July 8, 2000, at Funks Grove. She survives.
Gary is also survived by three children, Matthew Gresham, Lincoln; Kelly Spaulding, McLean; and Jeffry Smith, Indiana; three stepchildren, Darrel (Tracy) Speck, Pekin; Dennis (Lannette) Speck, Mapleton; and Dale (Mary) Speck, Pekin; three grandchildren, Wyatt and Walker Spaulding, and Tanner Schmid; and eight stepgrandchildren, Dylan, Cameron, Connor, Skylar, Bailey, Barret, Avery and Carson Speck.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Patty Timm.
Gary was a graduate of Atlanta High School and attended Lincoln Christian College. He volunteered at the Boys Club of Cooks Hill in Arkansas. Gary was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Lincoln. He loved NASCAR and dogs and restoring old cars. He traveled to Arizona in the winter. He last worked at OTR in Bloomington.
Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church of Lincoln or Ruby's Rescue of McLean.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.
