BLOOMINGTON — Gayle Lee Vandiver, 64, of Green Cove Springs, Fla., passed away after a month-long battle with cancer Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at Haven Hospice facility, Orange Park, Fla.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She was the daughter of Gordon and Janet Powell, born and raised in the twin cities of Bloomington and Normal. She attended school in Bloomington and graduated from Normal Community High School.

She will be remembered for her ever-present smile and a friendly nature that made her welcome wherever she went.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gordon Powell. She is survived by her husband of almost 35 years, Bud Vandiver; her mother, Janet Powell, Green Cove Springs; daughter, Molly Klafka, and her husband, Jay; and three grandchildren, Kylie, 14, and Austin and Alyssa, 11-year-old twins, living in Temple, Texas.

To send flowers to the family of Gayle Vandiver, please visit Tribute Store.