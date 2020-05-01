Gene A. Cronkright

He is survived in death by his beloved grandchildren, Madison, Carleigh and Kaedon Cronkright, and Kayli and Darius Merriman; his brothers, Ellis (Rosemary) Cronkright of Burton, MI and Dennis Cronkright of Gladwin, MI; his sisters-in-law, Janice Cronkright of Des Plaines, IL and Mary Cronkright of Flint, MI, his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Doreen Bozeman of Princeton, IL; his nieces and nephews, Eric, Todd, Tonya, and Kiera Cronkright, and Bradley and Brent Bozeman, and Brandi (Bozeman) Oberhill.

Gene would most likely appreciate that his funeral service will be on Monday, May the 4th (Star Wars Day), 2020, at 2:00 pm at Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, IL, officiated by his pastor, John Nordstrom Jr. of Christ Community Church, Ottawa. Due to shelter-in-place restrictions, the service will be for immediate family only. However, the funeral will be live streamed on YouTube. Details about joining the online Funeral will be posted on christcommunityottawa.org, and www.MuellerFH.com. Memorials may be directed to Christ Community Church, 807 LaSalle Street, Ottawa, IL 61350. Online giving may be directed to the Christ Community Church webpage listed above. For a full obituary, please visit www.MuellerFH.com.