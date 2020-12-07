COOKSVILLE — Harold E. "Gene" Bradd, 94, of Cooksville, peacefully passed away at 10:40 a.m. Sunday December 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Cooksville.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital, The Shriners Children's Hospital or to the Ellsworth United Methodist Church. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Gene was born January 4, 1926 at the family home in rural Gibson City a son of Clifford R. and Gladys Colvin Bradd. He married Cleo J. Steffen on February 23, 1957 in Peoria they have been married for sixty-three years.

Cleo survives in Cooksville. Also surviving are two sons: Michael (Treva) Bradd of Mattoon and Randall (Jacyln) Bradd of Normal. Three grandchildren: Kyle (Erin) Bradd of Park Ridge, Kourtney Bradd of Champaign and Kaitlyn (Richard) Thompson of Champaign; two great grandchildren: Andy and Lauren Bradd. Three brothers: Robert (Kathy) Bradd of Clinton, Ernest (Barbara) Bradd of Vinton, Virginia and Marvin (Carole) Bradd of Mansfield; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers Glenn Bradd and Earl Bradd.