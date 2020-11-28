Gene Burwell

Gene was born in Beason, Illinois and was the oldest child of Kenneth and Iona Burwell. He graduated from Beason High School in 1953 and remained close with his schoolmates throughout his life. After service in the United States Army, he started his career as a carpenter and tradesman in Beason and Lincoln. Rainy days freed him to a second job as a gasoline station attendant at a two-bay service station in Lincoln. When the owner retired, he was able to buy the station with a modest loan from his Uncle and Aunt, Jim and Irma Turpin, and he cultivated a loyal customer base in Lincoln and Logan County. In 1958, he incorporated Burwell Oil Service and began serving farm and commercial customers and continued running the service station. He combined this business with his "passion" business, the boat business, and he operated a boat store on Keokuk Street until he decided to focus solely on the gasoline business in 1981. Over the next 30 years, Gene went on to build the business into 21 GB Oil convenience stores, a truck stop, the Lincoln Steak 'n Shake, and numerous other ancillary businesses before its sale in 2002. He was also active in real estate development, and he was especially proud of efforts to develop Lincoln's West Side with numerous retail businesses, hotels, Sysco Food Systems and Fed Ex. He was a proud, occasionally cantankerous, distributor for Phillips Petroleum for over 40 years, a partnership that helped his business but also introduced him to dozens of friends and took him and Karen on many memorable trips. Gene took a special pride in supporting community organizations in Lincoln and Logan County during his years in business. He proudly served on the Board of Directors for State Bank of Lincoln 1987-1996 and on the Board of the Illinois Petroleum Markets Association 1996-2002.