Gene D. Cwick

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CANTON — Gene Darral Cwick, 84, of Canton, passed away at 12:46 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 8, 2020) at Graham Hospital in Canton.

He was born on Nov. 29, 1935, in Bloomington, to John George and Yvonne G. Sears Cwick. He married Edith Ann Cleinmark on Nov. 22, 1956, at the Holy Trinity Church in Bloomington. She preceded him in death in 1998. He later married Elizabeth Wheeler on Oct. 5, 2003, at the Chapel of the Trees in Funks Grove. She survives.

Gene is also survived by three children, Ellen D. (Pam Ransom) Cwick, Wauconda; Therese Stevens, El Paso; and Jaynet (Steve) Smith, Flanagan; daughter-in-law, Laura (Kim Bond) Cwick, Smyrna, Georgia; two stepchildren, Jill (Rhett) Cox and Brent (Mandy) Wheeler; six grandchildren, Allison Cwick, Erin (Will) Caughman, Matt (Ashley Cox) Bauer, Michael Bauer, Eric (Jamie) Smith and Brent (Albana) Smith; four stepgrandchildren, Ryan Cox, Sarah, Allison and Nick Wheeler; eight great-grandchildren, Mark and Elizabeth Caughman; Kingston Nuding; Nolan, Dylan and Owen Smith; and Brock and Madison Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Mark John Cwick; and one sister, Cheri Cagley.