Gene E. Vaughan

A Public visitation will be 3:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury. Following a private funeral service there will be a public graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at South Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury. The family suggest memorials be given to the Indian Creek Golf Course Gift Committee or the First Baptist Church, both in Fairbury.

Gene drove for Nussbaum Trucking, Bloomington and the Teamsters Union for 26 years, he owned and operated Tri-County Carpets founding the business in 1976 in Cropsey and later moving it to Fairbury. Gene never quite retired and continued to work with his son Brian in the family carpet business until his death. He served in the United States Army towards the end of WWII. Most notably having been stationed in Korremshite, Iran, Cairo, Egypt, and Casablanca, French Morocco. He was an avid golfer who shot his age at 68 and continued shooting his age for many years to come. Geno was passionate about the game of golf and his home course of Indian Creek GC, Fairbury. He served on its board of directors and was the course superintendent for several years having been instrumental in designing and developing Indian Creek's 5th green.