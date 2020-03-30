Gene Swartz

PONTIAC — Gene S. Swartz, 85, of rural Pontiac, died at 7:38 a.m. Saturday (March 28, 2020) at his residence.
Private family services will be at McDowell Methodist Church with the Rev. Tom Goodell officiating. Burial will be in South Side Cemetery, Pontiac. A celebration of Gene's life will be at a later date. Memorials in Gene's name may be made to McDowell Methodist Church; First United Methodist Church, Pontiac; or OSF Hospice. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.
Gene was born Oct. 11, 1934, in Dana, a son of John Samuel and Esther Louise Nelson Swartz. He married Jan Carpenter on June 21, 1954, in Pontiac. She survives in rural Pontiac. Also surviving are one son, Douglas (Patty) Swartz, Pontiac; one daughter, Lynn Swartz, Champaign; six grandchildren, Jason (Becky) Swartz, Heather (Matt) Machroli, Sean (Amanda) Swartz, Sam (Laura) Dietrich, Tom (Ericka) Dietrich and Jay (Kelli) Dietrich; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Lora Ann Schultz, Bloomington; and one brother, James (Jan) Swartz, Metamora.
Gene was educated in Pontiac schools. He owned and operated along with his wife and son Wilken Seed Grain Co. in rural Pontiac for over 52 years. Gene was a member of the Pontiac Elks Lodge, former Moose Lodge and a member of the McDowell Methodist and Pontiac United Methodist churches. Gene served on the board of directors and served as president of the Illinois Crop Improvement Association. He also served on the board of directors of Illinois Foundation Seeds and the Pontiac National Bank. Gene was named small business person of the year by the Pontiac Area Chamber of Commerce. Gene was also a member of the Illinois National Guard.
Gene dearly loved his family and was dearly loved by them. Gene truly felt that he was put on this earth to help others and he lived by that motto every day.
This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.
