Gene Swartz

PONTIAC — Gene S. Swartz, 85, of rural Pontiac, died at 7:38 a.m. Saturday (March 28, 2020) at his residence.

Private family services will be at McDowell Methodist Church with the Rev. Tom Goodell officiating. Burial will be in South Side Cemetery, Pontiac. A celebration of Gene's life will be at a later date. Memorials in Gene's name may be made to McDowell Methodist Church; First United Methodist Church, Pontiac; or OSF Hospice. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.

Gene was born Oct. 11, 1934, in Dana, a son of John Samuel and Esther Louise Nelson Swartz. He married Jan Carpenter on June 21, 1954, in Pontiac. She survives in rural Pontiac. Also surviving are one son, Douglas (Patty) Swartz, Pontiac; one daughter, Lynn Swartz, Champaign; six grandchildren, Jason (Becky) Swartz, Heather (Matt) Machroli, Sean (Amanda) Swartz, Sam (Laura) Dietrich, Tom (Ericka) Dietrich and Jay (Kelli) Dietrich; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Lora Ann Schultz, Bloomington; and one brother, James (Jan) Swartz, Metamora.