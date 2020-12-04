Gene W. Gregory

ALPHARETTA, Georgia — Gene Gregory, formerly of Gibson City, IL passed away on December 3, 2020. He was 79 years of age. Gene was born in Elkton, KY on January 24, 1941. Gene and wife, Linda (Jordan), also of Gibson City, met in high school. They moved to Alpharetta, GA in 1992 and had been married for 56 years before Gene's passing. Proceeding him in death were his father, Milam; mother, Elsie; and brother, Todd.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; children: Jill (Brad) Roberts, and son, Chad (Amy) Gregory. Both Jill and Chad and their families live in neighboring towns in GA. Gene was also a proud grandparent of Jill's daughters: Jordan and Hailey and Chad's son, Payton and daughter, Alex.

After beginning his egg industry career at Corn Belt Hatcheries in Gibson City, he rose through the ranks to become President and Chief Executive Officer of United Egg Producers with offices in GA and Washington, D.C. UEP is a national cooperative representing the nation's egg farmers. His career provided him and Linda an opportunity to travel to all 50 states and several foreign countries. One of his highlights was an invitation for he and Linda to attend a Christmas dinner at The White House with President George W. and Laura Bush.