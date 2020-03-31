LEXINGTON — Geneva F. Boyd, 89, of Lexington, died at 9:09 p.m. Thursday (March 26, 2020) at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing, Normal.

There will be a private graveside service at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with family friend and spiritual mentor Rev. Jan Proeber officiating on a later date. Memorial cards may be sent to Geneva Boyd Family, 8 Parkshores Drive, Bloomington, IL 61701.

She was born Dec. 9, 1930, in Towanda, the daughter of Calvin and Mamie Hillard. She married Thomas N. Boyd on Oct. 20, 1951, in Lexington. Surviving are four children, Alan Boyd, Longmont, Colo.; Julia (David) Chilton, Fleming Island, Fla.; Randy Boyd, Normal; and Renae Boyd, Bloomington; six grandchildren, Chris (Noy), Scott (Rochelle), Brett (Jennifer), Jessica (Ryan), Samuel and Josephine; and six great-grandchildren, Roman, Isabella, Marcello, Brooklyn, Jameson, and Ronan, with a seventh expected this summer. She is also survived by her sister, Thelma Williams, Lexington.

She was proceeded in death by her husband; parents; three brothers, Raymond, Elmo, Walter; and one grandson, Lucas Boyd.

She attended Prairie Hall School, Lexington High School and Illinois State University.