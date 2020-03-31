LEXINGTON — Geneva F. Boyd, 89, of Lexington, died at 9:09 p.m. Thursday (March 26, 2020) at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing, Normal.
There will be a private graveside service at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with family friend and spiritual mentor Rev. Jan Proeber officiating on a later date. Memorial cards may be sent to Geneva Boyd Family, 8 Parkshores Drive, Bloomington, IL 61701.
She was born Dec. 9, 1930, in Towanda, the daughter of Calvin and Mamie Hillard. She married Thomas N. Boyd on Oct. 20, 1951, in Lexington. Surviving are four children, Alan Boyd, Longmont, Colo.; Julia (David) Chilton, Fleming Island, Fla.; Randy Boyd, Normal; and Renae Boyd, Bloomington; six grandchildren, Chris (Noy), Scott (Rochelle), Brett (Jennifer), Jessica (Ryan), Samuel and Josephine; and six great-grandchildren, Roman, Isabella, Marcello, Brooklyn, Jameson, and Ronan, with a seventh expected this summer. She is also survived by her sister, Thelma Williams, Lexington.
You have free articles remaining.
She was proceeded in death by her husband; parents; three brothers, Raymond, Elmo, Walter; and one grandson, Lucas Boyd.
She attended Prairie Hall School, Lexington High School and Illinois State University.
Geneva worked at State Farm Insurance, Bergner's Department Store and enjoyed Bible study, reading, cooking, dancing and spending time with her family and friends.
She was a member of the Church of Christ Uniting (Disciples of Christ), Disciples of Christ Women's Ministries, Emblem Club in Bloomington, and McLean County Homemakers Extension. Her family will forever cherish her steadfast Christian faith, loving family dinners, quick witted sense of humor, and beloved songs she sang as she went about her day.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements. Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.