EL PASO — Genevieve P. Locke, 100, of El Paso passed away on April 17, 2021. She was born on November 24, 1920 to John M. and Lettie Mae (Woolever) Snyder and married her sweetheart, Richard James Locke on August 21, 1948.

Ginny is survived by her daughters: Suzanne Locke, Cathy (Michael) Mansfield; sons: Gary (Kris) Locke, Tim (Tina) Locke; and grandchildren: Jordan and Justin. Her parents; spouse; five sisters; and four brothers precede her in passing.

Ginny was a former member of the Wesley United Methodist Church and she was an avid bowler who will be remembered for her love of watching the Chicago Bulls and Cubs. She was a very personable lady who volunteered at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center and taught Sunday school at Wesley United Methodist Church and she will truly be missed by all who knew her.

Services were held Thursday, April 22, 2021 at East Lawn Funeral Home, 1102 Airport Road, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Central Illinois or to OSF Hospice.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.

Special thanks to the caring staff at Evergreen and OSF Hospice.