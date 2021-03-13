George A. Eovaldi

George graduated from Christopher Community High School as Valedictorian in 1948. He attended Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, IL and he received his bachelor's degree in 1955. He was Vice president of the Accounting Department at State Farm Insurance Company, Bloomington, IL, he retired in 1994 after 39 years of service in various capacities. His community service and organizations included United Way of McLean County as a board member, chair of the Finance and Leadership Circle of Giving Committees, member of campaign cabinets, treasurer and the United Way Campaign Chairperson, In 2000 he was named United Way Volunteer of the year. He was a charter member of the Coalition for Affordable House, he served as a member of the coalition for over 10 years. For over 20 years he was a member of the Illinois State University College of Business and its accounting department advisory councils, serving as President of the COBV Advisory Council for a term. He also served as a corporate member of AACSB, the accrediting body for Colleges of Business.