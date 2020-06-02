George Boyd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EL PASO — George Mattson Boyd, 75, formerly of El Paso, passed away at 2:20 a.m. Sunday (May 31, 2020) at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Care Center, Normal.

George was born Sept. 28, 1944, in Joliet, to the late George and Marjorie Boyd. He was married to Sally Daisy Boyd on June 2, 1979. He is survived by his loving wife and three adoring daughters, Suzanne Stone (Beth), St. Louis, Mo.; Lesley Stone Quinlan (Patrick), Prosper, Texas; and Marjorie Boyd Hillard (Rhett), Clinton. He is also survived by his sisters, Debbie Monical, Mesa, Ariz., and Elaine Golich, Sun City West, Ariz. George dearly loved his surviving grandsons, Tyler and Ben Quinlan, and Victor, Fredrik, George and Henry Hillard.

George spent his early years in Southern Illinois on the family dairy farm and enjoyed playing basketball. He joined the Navy in 1965 and served during the Vietnam War. After leaving the Navy, he returned to Illinois and attended Southern Illinois University, receiving his bachelor's and master's degrees in special education. George and Sally later settled in El Paso where he served as principal of Jefferson Park Elementary for 16 years. After retirement, he enjoyed driving for Peoria Charter and the El Paso School District with Sally by his side. He was a member of Eastview Christian Church, Normal.