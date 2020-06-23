George D. Kridner

CHENOA — George Dale Kridner, 73, of Chenoa, died at 1:18 a.m. Monday (June 22, 2020) at his residence in Chenoa.
Private family services will be held with interment in the Chenoa Township Cemetery, Chenoa. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Chenoa United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer's Association.
George was born Aug. 31, 1946, in Pontiac, the son of Gordon and Norma Johns Kridner. He married Terry Fraher on June 15, 1968, in Pontiac. His wife Terry survives in Chenoa.
Other survivors include his children, Douglas (Marcia) Kridner, El Paso; Michael (Lia) Kridner, Madison, Ala.;Merre (Eric) Rogers, El Paso; and Matthew (Rachel) Kridner, Chenoa; seven grandchildren, Andrew (Samantha), Autumn, David, Dylan and George Jr. Kridner; Jackson and Charli Rogers; two brothers, Gordon (Marnie) Kridner Jr., Plainfield; and Gregory (Norma) Kridner, Coldwater, Kan.; and one sister, Vicki Legner, Bloomington.
George graduated from Pontiac Township High School in 1964 and Illinois State University, Normal, in 1968. He is most remembered for his career as a teacher and coach. George had a passion for traveling, the beach and the mountains. He was a hard worker and loved the outdoors. He loved the family farm, where he grew up in rural Pontiac.
George was an avid St. Louis Cardinal's fan and an active member of the Chenoa Park District and Chenoa United Methodist Church. He was a wonderful son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
A guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.
