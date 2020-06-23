George D. Kridner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHENOA — George Dale Kridner, 73, of Chenoa, died at 1:18 a.m. Monday (June 22, 2020) at his residence in Chenoa.

Private family services will be held with interment in the Chenoa Township Cemetery, Chenoa. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Chenoa United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

George was born Aug. 31, 1946, in Pontiac, the son of Gordon and Norma Johns Kridner. He married Terry Fraher on June 15, 1968, in Pontiac. His wife Terry survives in Chenoa.

Other survivors include his children, Douglas (Marcia) Kridner, El Paso; Michael (Lia) Kridner, Madison, Ala.;Merre (Eric) Rogers, El Paso; and Matthew (Rachel) Kridner, Chenoa; seven grandchildren, Andrew (Samantha), Autumn, David, Dylan and George Jr. Kridner; Jackson and Charli Rogers; two brothers, Gordon (Marnie) Kridner Jr., Plainfield; and Gregory (Norma) Kridner, Coldwater, Kan.; and one sister, Vicki Legner, Bloomington.