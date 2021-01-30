HAWKES BAY, New Zealand — George D. Powell, Sr. of Hawkes Bay, New Zealand, formerly of Jacksonville, Florida, Austin, Texas, and Hinsdale, Illinois, passed away on January 26, 2021. He was 100 years old.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Joyce Tickner Powell and his seven children by his first wife, Ruth Eleanor Powell (nee Majerski) (d. 1991): Marge Powell of Callahan, FL (Tom Palven), Ruth Ann Atwell of Atlantic Beach, FL (Wallace), George, Jr. of Austin, TX (Vauna), Thomas of Laughlin, NV, Martin of Laughlin, NV, Jeffrey of Minnetrista, MN (Linda), and Kathryn "Katy" Engels of Sun City West, AZ (Steve). He leaves behind 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He is also survived by his three sisters; two sisters-in-law and two stepsons. He is predeceased by his parents, Audie Powell and Mae Mary Hoog (nee Martin); his first wife, Ruth Powell; stepfather, John Hoog, Sr. and grandson, Nathan Powell.
Born on May 19, 1920 in Big Point, Mississippi, George grew up in Bloomington, Illinois. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1941 served during World War II and continued his service with the U.S. Navy as an active reservist until 1967. He worked in the nuclear-power industry, both at the Argonne National Laboratory and the Fermi Laboratory where he was a technician on the team that first photographed the neutrino.
In 1986, he and Ruth moved to Austin, Texas. After Ruth's death in 1991, George continued to travel. In 1997, he met Joyce in Austin. They were married in 1998 and the next year relocated to Jacksonville. George and Joyce made frequent extended visits to New Zealand to visit Joyce's family. In 2013, they relocated permanently to New Zealand, residing in Hawkes Bay until George was admitted to Mary Doyle Nursing Home in August 2018.
His interest in genealogy led him to publish his autobiography as a resource for future generations. When asked about his advanced age, he would quip, "The first hundred years are the roughest!"
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.