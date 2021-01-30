HAWKES BAY, New Zealand — George D. Powell, Sr. of Hawkes Bay, New Zealand, formerly of Jacksonville, Florida, Austin, Texas, and Hinsdale, Illinois, passed away on January 26, 2021. He was 100 years old.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Joyce Tickner Powell and his seven children by his first wife, Ruth Eleanor Powell (nee Majerski) (d. 1991): Marge Powell of Callahan, FL (Tom Palven), Ruth Ann Atwell of Atlantic Beach, FL (Wallace), George, Jr. of Austin, TX (Vauna), Thomas of Laughlin, NV, Martin of Laughlin, NV, Jeffrey of Minnetrista, MN (Linda), and Kathryn "Katy" Engels of Sun City West, AZ (Steve). He leaves behind 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He is also survived by his three sisters; two sisters-in-law and two stepsons. He is predeceased by his parents, Audie Powell and Mae Mary Hoog (nee Martin); his first wife, Ruth Powell; stepfather, John Hoog, Sr. and grandson, Nathan Powell.

Born on May 19, 1920 in Big Point, Mississippi, George grew up in Bloomington, Illinois. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1941 served during World War II and continued his service with the U.S. Navy as an active reservist until 1967. He worked in the nuclear-power industry, both at the Argonne National Laboratory and the Fermi Laboratory where he was a technician on the team that first photographed the neutrino.