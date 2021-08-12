NORMAL — George E. Nickum, 68 of Normal, passed away at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at his residence.

George was born August 14, 1952 in Bloomington, IL, the son of Earl and Iona (Hall) Nickum. He was married to his best friend Leslie for 21 years, she survives.

Also surviving are five children: Jimmy (Angel) Nickum, Georgenea (Michael) Welch, Chad Nickum; step child Phillip (Kim) McGowan and step child Michelle (Nate) Floyd; 15 grandchildren; and one great-grandson; and one sister Julie (Ryan) Brookshier.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law and one sister.

George worked for the US Postal Service for over 42 years, retiring in 2012.

A visitation will be from 5:30–6:30 PM Monday, August 16, 2021 at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.