NORMAL-George E. Peverly, 76, of Normal, passed away on Wednesday (September 9, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

A private visitation will be held at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington on Friday September 18, 2020. Funeral and inurnment services will be scheduled at a later date.

George was born on January 26, 1944 in Decatur, IL son of Joseph and D. Isabel (Ferrill) Peverly. He graduated from Homer High School and the University of Illinois. He married Jane Gustafson on August 30, 1969. George is survived by his loving children: Theresa (Tim Cowsert) Peverly, Bloomington; Paul (Terri) Peverly, currently stationed in Hawaii, Catherine (Eric) Stone, Metamora; Peter Peverly, Normal; Mary (John Wells, III) Peverly, Normal; and Angela (Erick Pasciak) Peverly, Bloomington; his beloved grandchildren: Henry and Oliver Cowsert; La'akea, Pono, and Lena Peverly; Andrew, Ethan, Siena, and Sydney Stone; Elliot and Nathan Simeroth; and Theodore, Benjamin and Gwendolyn Pasciak. Also surviving are his brothers, David (Pat) Peverly, Howard (Donna) Peverly, and sister Elizabeth (Marvin) Schnitzler.

George is preceded in death by his wife Jane, his parents, Joseph and D. Isabel, and one grandchild, Fiona Cowsert.