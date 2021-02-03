NORMAL — George Frederick Schultz, 93, of Normal, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at home.
His funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church in Normal with Pastor Andrew Lindke officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask and practice proper social distancing. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church or to the donor's choice.
George was born on March 30, 1927 in Bloomington, a son to Charles H. and Marie (Neubauer) Schultz. He married LaVon Mae Groth on October 20, 1956 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she survives.
Also surviving are his children: Glenn (Jana) Schultz, David (Janine) Schultz, Kay (John) Mueller, and Jean (Tim) Hornseth; grandchildren: Jessica Schultz, Brian (Allie) Schultz, William (Sara) Schultz, Robert (Megan) Schultz, Benjamin Schultz, Nancy Schultz, Jennifer Hornseth; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a baby brother and two grandchildren.
George graduated from Bloomington High School. He attended Illinois Wesleyan and Bradley Universities. He worked for State Farm for forty-one years, where he started the State Farm Campers outdoor club. He served as a former board member for the YWCA Seniors Advisory Board, served as a past president of the Chiddix PTA Board and was a member of the NCHS PTA Board. George also held several board positions at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington and St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was a charter member of St. Mark. He was involved in youth work at Trinity Lutheran Church and the Wisconsin Synod, where he attended many youth rallies.
He and his wife have traveled all fifty states and all provinces of Canada. He also traveled to Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.
George served his country in the United States Army during WWII, where he was stationed in Italy.
Online condolences and memories of George may be left for his family at kiberlbradyruestman.com.