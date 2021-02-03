NORMAL — George Frederick Schultz, 93, of Normal, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at home.

His funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church in Normal with Pastor Andrew Lindke officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask and practice proper social distancing. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church or to the donor's choice.

George was born on March 30, 1927 in Bloomington, a son to Charles H. and Marie (Neubauer) Schultz. He married LaVon Mae Groth on October 20, 1956 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she survives.

Also surviving are his children: Glenn (Jana) Schultz, David (Janine) Schultz, Kay (John) Mueller, and Jean (Tim) Hornseth; grandchildren: Jessica Schultz, Brian (Allie) Schultz, William (Sara) Schultz, Robert (Megan) Schultz, Benjamin Schultz, Nancy Schultz, Jennifer Hornseth; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a baby brother and two grandchildren.