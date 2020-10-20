SHIRLEY — George H. Noud, 90, of Shirley, passed away at 12:27 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington with Father Jeff Stirnaman and Monsignor Doug Hennessey officiating. Military rites will be accorded by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard. It is recommended that those in attendance practice social distancing. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with services.

Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a charity of the donors choice or to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

George was born on July 31, 1930 in Madison, IL, a son to William and Ruth (Olson) Noud. He married Anne L. Pagel on April 27, 1968 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughter, Annette (Jeremy) Laskowski of Bloomington; and grandchildren, Jake Laskowski, Cole Laskowski, Sydney Bickerstaff, and Luke Laskowski.

He was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers, and two sisters.