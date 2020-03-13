ATLANTA — George H. Sadler, 74, passed away at his home on Thursday (March 12, 2020) with his family at his side.

Funeral services for Mr. Sadler will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the Quiram Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta. Maurice Stribling will officiate. Burial will be in the Atlanta Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m Sunday at the funeral home.

George Henry Sadler was born Dec. 26, 1945, in Atlanta, the son of George Washington and Leota Irene Younkers Sadler. He was first united in marriage to Barbara Cravens in 1964. He later married the love of his life, Rebecca "Becky" J. Folks, on Aug. 30, 1986.

She preceded him in death on July 30, 1998. Surviving are his children, Joy Ann Sadler, John Robert Sadler, Andy Sadler, George E. (Julie) Sadler, Mable Sadler, and Libby (David Bartley) Sadler; four grandchildren, Kelsy Armstrong, Andrea Armstrong, Arica Sadler, and Connor Overbey; and five great-grandchildren, Cullin, Rylee, Bryson, Percy, and Easton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and one daughter, Valerie Sadler.

George had retired from Schmidt- Marcotte Implement Dealership and McLean International after 30 years of service. He was president of George's Cub Cadet Club.

Memorials may be made to the Atlanta Fire Department. Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.

