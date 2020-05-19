George Higgins

George Higgins

{{featured_button_text}}

DeWITT — George W. Higgins, 85, of DeWitt, passed away 6:29 p.m. Monday (May 16, 2020) at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be Friday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with Jim Kilson officiating. Burial will be at a later date at McCord Cemetery, DeWitt, with military honors. Memorials may be directed to the Lane Christian Church.

George was born June 4, 1934, in Decatur, the youngest son of William and Sarah Moore Higgins. He married Shirley A. Maiden on Jan. 1, 1976, in Monticello. She passed away March 24, 2016.

Survivors include his sons, Mike (Carrie) Edwards, Weldon; and Chris (Ah-Yuen) Higgins, Gilbert, Ariz.; daughters, Vicki Fogerson, Weldon; Lori (Benny) Cole, Heyworth; and Tami (Darin) Fowler, Maroa; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Bernadine) Higgins, Chestnut; and sister, Joanne Krall, Argenta.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

George graduated from Argenta High School and served in the U.S. Navy, later becoming a member of the Clinton AmVets Post 14. He worked at General Cable and J.M. Jones. He enjoyed camping, fishing, tinkering in his shop, tomatoes (especially yellow ones), and coffee hour. George specially loved his family and his Lane Christian Church family.

George and his loving, ornery wit will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.

To plant a tree in memory of George Higgins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News