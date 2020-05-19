George Higgins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

DeWITT — George W. Higgins, 85, of DeWitt, passed away 6:29 p.m. Monday (May 16, 2020) at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be Friday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with Jim Kilson officiating. Burial will be at a later date at McCord Cemetery, DeWitt, with military honors. Memorials may be directed to the Lane Christian Church.

George was born June 4, 1934, in Decatur, the youngest son of William and Sarah Moore Higgins. He married Shirley A. Maiden on Jan. 1, 1976, in Monticello. She passed away March 24, 2016.

Survivors include his sons, Mike (Carrie) Edwards, Weldon; and Chris (Ah-Yuen) Higgins, Gilbert, Ariz.; daughters, Vicki Fogerson, Weldon; Lori (Benny) Cole, Heyworth; and Tami (Darin) Fowler, Maroa; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Bernadine) Higgins, Chestnut; and sister, Joanne Krall, Argenta.

He was preceded in death by his parents.