George N. Wells Jr.

Windrush Acres was his favorite spot on this Earth and whether it was picking up sticks, raking and shredding leaves in the yard or working in his large garden each summer, home was where he was happiest. In addition to gardening, his favorite past-times were fishing, stamp collecting and letter writing. He wrote hundreds of letters to the men and woman he met through prison ministries and from 1983 - 2016, he sent a weekly letter to family members capturing and documenting his daily activities, his beliefs and faith, and some frustrations and lectures, in a way that has preserved these memories for his family. He is also remembered for his love of his dog, Nikki, and for the way he whistled his favorite tunes including Amazing Grace, The Green, Green Grass of Home and The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.