George P. Foeller

He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Elizabeth, also known as Bette (nee Ricci) Foeller; his loving children: Elaine (Greg) Hunsaker of Hudson, and Carl Foeller of Normal; grandson, Matthew Hunsaker of Madison, WI; sisters: Marion Newkirk and Ruth Root both of Torrington, CT; brother John (Bonnie) Foeller of Harwinton, CT; sister-in-law: Patricia Foeller of Reidsville, NC; and many nieces and nephews.

George served as a musician in the U.S. Air Force Drum and Bugle Corps during the Korean War. He graduated from the University of Connecticut and studied under professor Mark Hinesley at the University of Illinois. After a long career in music education at Illinois State University, George's proudest achievements were conducting the ISU Marching Band (known today as the Big Red Marching Machine), concert bands and the Bunny Band. He arranged music for the latter which he used for the annual Easter time recording session of "The Heritage of the March" series of CD's that have been widely distributed throughout the U.S. and Europe. Sometimes he conducted the Prairie Winds Band at ICC.