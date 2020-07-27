George 'Tony' Kleen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KERNERSVILLE, North Carolina — George Anthony “Tony” Kleen, 71, of Kernersville, peacefully passed away Saturday (July 25, 2020) at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral to celebrate his life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church, Kernersville, with Pastor Dr. Pete Kunkle officiating. The family will visit with friends beginning at 9 a.m. at the church until time for the service. Social distancing will be observed, and all guests must wear masks entering and exiting the church. Entombment will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, Kernersville.

A native of Minonk, Tony was the son of the late Helen Ruth Talbert and George Frederick Kleen. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his three infant sisters and an infant grandchild. Tony graduated from Minonk-Dana-Rutland High School and later received his BA degree in mathematics from Illinois State University. He was a computer analyst and served many companies including Sara Lee Corporation, Reynolds American and Wells Fargo.