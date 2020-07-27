George 'Tony' Kleen

KERNERSVILLE, North Carolina — George Anthony “Tony” Kleen, 71, of Kernersville, peacefully passed away Saturday (July 25, 2020) at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral to celebrate his life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at First Christian Church, Kernersville, with Pastor Dr. Pete Kunkle officiating. The family will visit with friends beginning at 9 a.m. at the church until time for the service. Social distancing will be observed, and all guests must wear masks entering and exiting the church. Entombment will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, Kernersville.
A native of Minonk, Tony was the son of the late Helen Ruth Talbert and George Frederick Kleen. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his three infant sisters and an infant grandchild. Tony graduated from Minonk-Dana-Rutland High School and later received his BA degree in mathematics from Illinois State University. He was a computer analyst and served many companies including Sara Lee Corporation, Reynolds American and Wells Fargo.
He served as an elder and a deacon at First Christian. Tony and Lynn both loved their church and served wherever they were able. He spent numerous hours attending events with his family and their many passions. He was able to be with his daughters by serving with the Pfafftown Packer Cheerleader group, and the Forsyth American softball league. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him, particularly his special cat “Gracie.”
Survivors include his loving wife, Lynn Gomes Kleen of the home; daughters, Rebecca Dalton and Blaine, King, North Carolina; Kristi Craddock and Chris, Pfafftown, North Carolina; Catie Wood, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; and Bethany Lankford and Bradley, Clemmons, North Carolina; sons, Doug Wood and Holly, Sneedville, Tennessee, and Justin Wood, Land O' Lakes, Florida; grandchildren, Austin, Zoe, Christopher, Erin, Aidan, Anthony, Coen and Sawyer; sister, Sue Kleen, Minonk; brothers, Mike Kleen, Overland Park, Kansas; Dick Kleen and Barb and Jeff Kleen and Janice, all of Minonk; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be made to First Christian Church Ministries or Brain Support Network at www.brainsupportnetwork.org.
Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.